In Spain, one out of every three domestic workers lives below the poverty line. A particularly precarious profession, since the vast majority of these women are Latin American immigrants, often undocumented. Undeclared work, no right to unemployment insurance, unjustified dismissals, it is the only profession in Spain that does not have any legal protection and its situation has greatly worsened since the pandemic. Report by Anaïs Guérard, Laura Cambaud and Sarah Morris.