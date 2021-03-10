Bullfighting has existed for centuries and although it is frequently criticized, until now it seemed unshakable, at least in Spain. The only region to have banned it is Catalonia, but today the coronavirus crisis is once again calling into question an increasingly discredited sector. The European Union voted in a symbolic way for the prohibition of aid to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which awaits the approval of the Council. Will a drop in its popularity and the absence of bullfights due to Covid-19 cause the death of bullfighting? Report by Anaïs Guerard and Sarah Morris.