Five young people, including two minors, were murdered in Madrid in 2022 in a settling of scores between rival gang groups, known locally as “Latin gangs.” The capital has four main gangs with around 800 members in total, according to police. Modeled after South American cartels, they are made up of young Spanish men who often come from immigrant families and poor neighborhoods. Almost 40% of them are minors.