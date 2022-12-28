On October 29, 2022, in the South Korean capital Seoul, 158 people were crushed to death by a crowd and nearly 200 more were injured. Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s and had arrived in Itaewon’s popular nightlife district to enjoy the first Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. More than six weeks after the tragedy, survivors, authorities and residents of Seoul are still trying to overcome the trauma.

