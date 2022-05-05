Northern Irish people go to the polls this May 5 for the most important election of this generation. 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will be elected, sharing power in one government, under the Good Friday peace agreement signed in 1998. Polls show that for the first time Sinn Féin, which mainly represents Catholics from Irish origin, could become the majority party after the vote.

