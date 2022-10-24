The beaches of Antigua and Barbuda are among the most beautiful in the world. On the two islands of this archipelagic state, huge stretches of white sand attract tourists from all over the world. But now they are in danger. Sand is the second most exploited resource in the world after water. In Antigua and Barbuda, the construction industry is increasingly demanding this raw material. Sand mines are irreparably destroying this already fragile ecosystem.

