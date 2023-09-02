





05:10 A worker cleans crude oil on the beach of Mae Ram Phueng after a spill caused by a leak in an underwater pipeline belonging to Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) in Rayong on January 29, 2022. © Jack Taylor, AFP

The rivers in Iraq are invaded by plastic and industrial waste. For this reason, the Environmental Protection Police have imposed fines against the state oil company North Oil. From north to south, untreated industrial, chemical, medical, and biological waste flows into tributaries. There is concern in the country about the lack of drinking water and the UN predicts that Iraq will lose 20% of its water by 2025 due to constant droughts with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius.