It is the new and unusual method adopted by French animal protection organizations to prevent hunters from killing protected species such as the lynx. This feline is on the IUCN list of endangered species. It is estimated that there are currently about 150 specimens in France. Some NGOs offer up to € 50,000 to people who provide information. What do the inhabitants of the area think? Report by Olivier Feniet and Lara Pekez (France 2). .