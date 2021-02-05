French Muslim leaders recently approved the ‘charter of principles of Islam’, a text that describes the compatibility of the Muslim faith with the French Republic and provides a framework for the formation of new imams. A training that is already carried out, in a simple way and without foreign influence, on the remote Island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Some even suggest that this experience could serve as a model for the continent. Report by Saada Soumane and Paul Montels from France 2, with James Vasina from France 24..