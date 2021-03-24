Just a few days before the presidential elections in the Republic of the Congo, our team of reporters traveled to the Pool region, in the south of the country, which has been the victim of heavy post-election violence. Between 2016 and 2017, the region was the scene of a brutal war sparked by post-election violence in which militiamen known as the ‘Ninjas’ took up arms against government forces. Although a ceasefire was finally signed in December 2017, the wounds are still open. Report by Clément Bonnerot and Juliette Dubois. .

#Focus #Republic #Congo #concern #people #Pool