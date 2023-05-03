Biomethanation is flourishing in France. This method consists of decomposing organic matter to produce biogas, a renewable energy source. The sector already produces the equivalent of the power capacity of a nuclear reactor and is likely to double by 2025. Biogas is a promising element in France’s strategy for energy sovereignty and its ecological transition. Reporting by Rebecca Martin, Jonathan Walsh, Armelle Caux and James Vasina of France 24.

