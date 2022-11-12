Cameroon produces some 600,000 tons of plastic waste per year, which becomes an environmental problem for the main urban centers of the country. To reduce pollution and help protect the environment, several local entrepreneurs have turned to the collection, recycling and transformation of plastic waste. And its applications are wide: from tiles, furniture, decorative objects or fuel, to providing cheaper alternatives for many industries.

