Green ambitions and the fight against climate change require electric vehicles and Quebec has already started this change. Thanks to a huge network of dams, 99% of the electricity produced is green. In the Americas, Quebec is at the forefront of decarbonisation and its industry is reaping the benefits, to the point of hosting little-known champions of the global energy transition. An important challenge remains: to change the habits of its inhabitants, since Quebecers are among the largest consumers of energy in the world. Report by François Rihouay. .

