The trail of destruction caused by Hurricane Iota looms in every corner of this Colombian island that draws a chaotic reality in which dozens of victims are still homeless, shipwrecked in a sea of ​​precariousness. After four months of the tragedy, there are only broken dreams, destroyed houses and the latent fear of the beginning of a new storm season. A team from France 24 was there. .

#Focus #Providencia #laments #archipelago #ruins