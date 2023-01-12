In Nepal, at least three mothers die every day during childbirth. The Himalayan nation has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. The far west of the country is one of the most affected regions. For a simple check-up or ultrasound, some women have to walk for hours, and with the region’s maternity hospitals often several days away, many women give birth at home, without medical assistance.

