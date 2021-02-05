Students have been particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and those living in France are no exception. Starved for social contact and deprived of face-to-face classes for several months, many feel isolated and frustrated. The crisis has also affected them financially, throwing some young people into precarious situations or exacerbating already fragile situations. Noémie Roche and Julien Chehida from France 24 met with several students, who are striving to maintain a positive attitude despite difficult circumstances. .