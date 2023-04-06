Lebanon has been drowning in a series of crises since 2019. Its economic system is in a tailspin. The national currency has lost 98% of its value while its banking system is faltering. With triple-digit inflation for the third consecutive year, eight out of ten inhabitants live below the poverty line. Fleeing Lebanon, illegally or not, is becoming more and more common. Many residents are fleeing the difficult conditions the country is going through.

#Focus #Poverty #increases #Lebanon #immersed #deep #economic #crisis