After its independence, Estonia started from scratch, taking advantage of the years of uncertainty after the fall of communism in the Russian neighbor to get closer to Europe and NATO, of which today it is a full member. The former Soviet republic has undergone the fastest and most radical modernization, becoming a digital powerhouse where almost everything can be done from a smartphone. Report from our reporters Sylvain Rousseau and Achraf Abid from Tallinn and its surroundings. .