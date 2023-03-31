Located next to Rio de Janeiro, Guanabara Bay is home to a rich biodiversity and represents the livelihood of thousands of fishermen. But in recent decades its beauty has been marred by the dumping of sewage, as well as chemical and plastic waste. According to a study by the State University of Rio de Janeiro, some 90 tons of waste are still dumped daily into the Bay, complicating the lives of the 12 million people who live nearby.

#Focus #Pollution #Brazils #Guanabara #Bay #spoils #tourist #image #Rio #Janeiro