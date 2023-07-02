In the Spanish countryside farmland is being converted into space for solar panels and wind farms. The Government of Spain wants to produce at least 74% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030, an increase of 16% in five years. To meet those goals, the country is opting for giant solar parks, particularly in Andalusia. Some of these projects arouse the ire of environmentalists and farmers, who are sometimes expropriated.

