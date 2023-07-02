





A look at “ballroom” culture, the LGBTIQ+ movement that was born in Harlem, New York, in the 1920s and flooded nightclubs in the 1970s. In Paris, now one of the capitals of “voguing” In the world, the “ballroom” scene has about thirty dance companies known as houses. Who are these dancers and where do they learn their moves? Ethan Hajji from France 24 went to meet some of the voguers in Paris.