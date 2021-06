Off the coast of Cape Town, the sudden abandonment of 1,700 baby cormorants has alarmed scientists, who believe the chicks were left to fend for a smaller fish population. And it is that overfishing is being disastrous for many species in Africa. But dealing with the industry in this sector is not easy. As the country faces economic difficulties from the pandemic, biodiversity is in jeopardy. Report by Caroline Dumay and Stefan Carstens. .



