Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank, raiding refugee camps and arresting dozens of people. According to human rights groups, at least 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the last three months. The Israeli Army argues that its soldiers are only defending themselves against attacks, but Palestinian residents interviewed by France 24 accuse Israel of terrorizing the population.

