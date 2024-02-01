Born from the world of manga in the early 2000s, Otokonokos are typically men who dress in feminine clothing for entertainment, much like drag culture. However, it is not a completely new phenomenon, as cross-dressing in Japan dates back three centuries. Yuko Sano, Mélodie Sforza, Alexis Bregere and Yena Lee report on how the Otokonokos are disrupting gender norms in a socially conservative society.

