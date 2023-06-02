





The ‘Nüshu’, or ‘women’s book’, is a writing system that was kept secret for centuries. In feudal China, women were denied education, tied to their husbands, and rarely left their homes. So they developed their own language, a written code that allowed them to communicate without being understood by men. The ‘Nüshu’ has almost disappeared, but today, in the region where it was born, some women strive to keep it alive.