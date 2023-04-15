





Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Peace Agreement was signed, a five-kilometre wall continues to divide Belfast’s working-class neighborhoods, where conflict has left more than 3,500 people dead in three decades. On the one hand, the republicans aspire to the unification of Ireland, on the other, the unionists are in favor of keeping Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom. It is a mostly peaceful but affected society in the midst of the dispute.