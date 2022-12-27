In recent years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria to Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and then must cross 15 km on foot to reach the town of Assamaka. Having had their phones and money confiscated in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centers where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin.

