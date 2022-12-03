After Cyclone Niran hit New Caledonia with gusts of over 250 km per hour in March, one banana grower refused to accept that much of his three tonnes of green fruit would be lost; so he decided to turn it into banana flour. It is an alternative to wheat for consumers looking for gluten-free options and New Caledonian growers are now hoping this could be the start of a whole new local industry.

