Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, populated primarily by Armenians but internationally recognized as lying within Azerbaijan’s borders. Both countries have been accused of committing war crimes over the years. International judicial proceedings are slow, raising fears that such atrocities will be repeated with impunity, while thousands live in uncertainty.
