Haitian, Cuban, and Venezuelan migrants, even from several countries in Africa or Asia, awaited the reopening of the borders of Panama, closed for months due to the pandemic, in order to continue their route to the United States. Now they have restarted their journey, but the road is long and dangerous; Most had to cross the Darien, a dense and swampy jungle that separates Colombia from Panama, and hundreds of them arrive every day in Bajo Chiquito, a poor town in Panama three hours by boat from the nearest highway. Report by Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin.