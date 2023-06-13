Global warming is causing sea level rise and Miami is one of the US cities most vulnerable to this phenomenon. Sea level in South Florida has risen 20 cm since 1981 and is expected to continue to rise. Even with efforts to reduce emissions and curb the climate crisis, Miami will continue to sink underwater. Are the residents aware of the threat? How to prepare for the inevitable? Reporting by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani.

