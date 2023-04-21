In the Mexican state of Sinaloa, beauty standards mean that many women resort to plastic surgery to shape their bodies. In the background is the figure of the “puchona”: a voluptuous woman linked to “narcoculture.” Women come to put their lives at risk by going to black market surgeons who operate in clandestine clinics. Our correspondents report from Culiacán on these risky practices of low-cost cosmetic surgery.

