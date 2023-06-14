Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has seen a marked increase in the number of Mexican travelers seeking asylum at the Montreal airport. These travelers have been allowed to arrive without visa stipulations since 2016, a result of new entry regulations revised by the then newly elected Liberal government. The situation has highlighted the manpower shortage of the authorities to handle such a high volume of asylum applications, as the unions emphasize.

#Focus #Mexican #asylum #seekers #seeking #life #Montreal