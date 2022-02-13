Worldwide, wetlands cover 12.1 million km². But more than 30% has been lost in the last 50 years, even though they play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of climate change. One example is the Mangrove National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is the only marine park in the country and is home to a wide variety of rare plants and animals, including sea turtles. But the park is increasingly threatened by poaching and illegal logging.