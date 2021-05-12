Since the South African variant of the coronavirus emerged in Madagascar, the island nation has recorded around 11,500 infections and 200 deaths per month, according to official figures that may be far from reality. Between the lack of oxygen, shortage of medicines and saturated hospitals, the situation seems to get out of control despite the relativism of the authorities. Report by G. Borgia, V. Rakotomalala, H. Rossii and R. Ethonie.

