In Zhytomyr, western Ukraine, although tension has eased with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region, its inhabitants had to live with the blare of shelling and sirens for weeks and are now assessing the damage. Located 150 kilometers from the capital, kyiv, the city’s proximity to the front lines has also made it a regional hub for both the distribution of humanitarian aid and the reception of displaced people.

