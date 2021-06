The Democratic Republic of the Congo is home to the second largest rainforest on Earth. In the city of Yangambi, some 2,000 kilometers from the capital, Kinshasa, is what was once the world’s leading tropical research center. Founded by the Belgians in the 1930s, it fell into oblivion after independence in 1960 and was miraculously saved during the two Congo wars. It is now being rehabilitated with the support of scientists and donors.

