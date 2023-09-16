First modification: Last modification:
In the Marib IDP camp, 90,000 Yemenis survive in tents in extreme conditions. Ali Nasser, a retired soldier, has been in the city for seven years and is one of four million displaced from the civil war that began in Yemen in 2014, when a Shiite minority took control of the capital. 70% of the population faces a lack of food due to the summer drought, which exceeds 50 degrees.
#Focus #Lack #food #extreme #temperatures #corner #displaced #people #Yemen
Leave a Reply