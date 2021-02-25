Most French fishermen have regained hope thanks to a last-minute agreement between the European Union and London that allows them to continue fishing in British waters. But for Norman and Breton fishermen off the Channel Islands, Brexit spells disaster: the agreement canceled their access to fishing in Jersey’s territorial waters. Following pressure from Brussels and France, the island issued temporary licenses to French ships, but these will expire at the end of April. Report by David Gilberg and Julia Kim from France 24.

.