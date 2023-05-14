Although Japan-South Korea relations have improved somewhat in recent weeks, many South Koreans still do not forgive Japan for its brutal occupation that ended nearly 80 years ago. As survivors continue to demand apologies and compensation, Japan says it has done enough. In early March, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government proposed a new compensation plan for victims, but his offer is met with fierce opposition from the South Korean people.
