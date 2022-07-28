Ottawa denies this, but a federal report from the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration mentions possible “racial bias” in Canada’s immigration process. In 2021, the visa refusal rate for Francophone African students was close to 70%. Also pointed to is the Chinook computer system, used by immigration officials. Associations and lawyers denounce a “biased algorithm”, a computerized reflection of a “systemic racism” that plagues the State.

