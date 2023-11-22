In a year and a half, Chiapas, in the southern tip of Mexico, has become a disputed territory between the two largest Mexican cartels: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This border region with Guatemala is a privileged area for the trafficking of drugs, weapons and migrants. Devastated by years of inter-community conflict, the security situation in Mexico’s poorest state is now out of control.

