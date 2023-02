From the depths of the Pacific Ocean comes an innovation that’s good for the planet and saves money. Located just 200 meters from the sea, the Papeete hospital, on the French island of Tahiti, uses seawater to cool its facilities. Switching to this new system has decreased the hospital’s energy consumption by 90 percent. Report from our colleagues at France 2, with Lauren Bain from France 24.

#Focus #Innovation #Tahiti #hospital #heated #seawater