Although youth gang wars affect all of Indonesia, Yogyakarta, a city of 400,000 on the island of Java, has become the epicenter of a worrying new phenomenon. There, teenagers clash in the streets at night, engaging in motorcycle races, beatings and machete attacks. Their victims are rival gang members, but sometimes also innocent bystanders. Known as ‘Klitih’, these gangs are sowing terror among the population.