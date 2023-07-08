With a record production of 30 million tons of sugar last year, India is the world’s largest sugar producer, but at a high cost to the population. More than 1.4 million workers are exploited in the sugar cane fields with salaries between 300 and 400 dollars for six months of hard work, with only one day off per month. Our correspondents Léa Delfolie, Deepika Singh, Anida Saifi and Sadia Rao report on this form of modern slavery.

