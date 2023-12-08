





06:00 In Focus © France 24

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, India has become a hub for false information and Islamophobic comments. On social media and news channels, extremists express their hatred towards Muslims under the pretext of supporting Israel. While the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, do not hide their closeness, many denounce that the conflict in the Middle East has become a weapon for electoral purposes.