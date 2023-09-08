In the month of April, the Hindu nationalist government made public the latest educational reform. Schools are now prohibited from teaching children between the ages of 11 and 18 subjects related to the theory of evolution, science and care for the environment. This situation has generated alert calls from the scientific community and, in response to the educational repression, they visit schools to teach the suppressed chapters. They have also signed a petition against the decision.

