Two years ago, the Chinese city of Wuhan became the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic and its 11 million inhabitants were forced to stay at home for 76 days. No positive cases of coronavirus have been reported there for months and health standards remain among the strictest in the world. The authorities highlight their victory over the virus: according to their official version of events, it did not even originate in Wuhan, but was imported from abroad.
Named competitors of Moscow in demand for housing
The demand for secondary housing in Russia in 2021 increased by 14.5 percent. This is stated in the review of...
Leave a Reply