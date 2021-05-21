First modification:
In the Netherlands, where Protestants make up about 16% of the population, a small group of traditional Calvinists oppose vaccination and social distancing. Most of these believers, who live in a region known as the “Bible belt,” were never vaccinated as children and are opposed to the idea of injecting disease into a healthy body. Despite the pandemic, they continued to attend Sunday services without masks. But now, due to high rates of contagion, some of them are beginning to change their thinking.
Report by Alix le Bourdon and Fernande Van Tets.
