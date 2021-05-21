



© France 24

In the Netherlands, where Protestants make up about 16% of the population, a small group of traditional Calvinists oppose vaccination and social distancing. Most of these believers, who live in a region known as the “Bible belt,” were never vaccinated as children and are opposed to the idea of ​​injecting disease into a healthy body. Despite the pandemic, they continued to attend Sunday services without masks. But now, due to high rates of contagion, some of them are beginning to change their thinking.