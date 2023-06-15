June 4 marks the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Hong Kongers usually commemorate this event with mass vigils. But since China imposed its national security law in 2020, public criticism of Beijing has turned dangerous. Seeing their freedom of expression endangered, many have fled to Taiwan. A self-imposed exile for those who hope to continue the fight for their rights from across the Taiwan Strait.

#Focus #Taiwan #Hong #Kong #political #refugees #continue #fight #rights